Ukraine team equals best ever Winter Paralympics performance

ZHANGJIAKOU: Days after learning her Kharkiv home was bombed, Ukrainian athlete Liudmyla Liashenko steeled herself on Friday (Mar 11) for a gold medal performance on day seven of Beijing's Winter Paralympics.

Her success was one of six biathlon podium finishes on the day for the Ukraine team, which is reeling from the trauma of Russia's invasion of the Eastern European nation more than two weeks ago.

"I dedicate this medal to the Ukrainians, to the army who protect us and to my family," Liashenko, 28, said.

It was a hat trick of gold on Friday for Ukraine, with Oleksandr Kazik and Oksana Shyshkova's also victorious in their visually impaired events.

Shyshkova has bagged five medals at the games - three gold and two silvers across biathlon and cross country skiing events.

"We (want to) protect the honour of our country," she said.

"That is maybe what is motivating us to focus and do all the best that we can during the race. Maybe that is the secret."

The United Nations estimates that 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, the majority to neighbouring Poland.