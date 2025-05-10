Ukraine's Kostyuk shakes hands with Kasatkina, praises anti-war stance

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk, who has been outspoken against Russia's invasion of her country and has refused to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents, shook hands with Daria Kasatkina after beating her 6-4 6-2 at the Italian Open's second round on Friday.

Kasatkina, ranked 15th in the world, has changed her allegiance from Russia to Australia and has not returned to Russia in more than two years after coming out as gay and being one of the few players to have publicly spoken out against the war.

Kostyuk said she respected Kasatkina's decision to speak out against Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the war, I've chosen not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players...but when someone not only tells the truth...calling Russia the aggressor — but also acts on it, that deserves respect," Kostyuk wrote on Instagram.

"Daria Kasatkina has clearly spoken out against the war and made the decision to give up her Russian sports citizenship. That takes courage — and I acknowledge it. I hope this is not the final step, but part of a deeper commitment.

"I stand with Ukraine. I stand for truth, for dignity, and for those who choose to speak and act — when staying quiet would be easier."

Kostyuk, ranked 27th in the world, faces Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez next.