Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump

Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's High Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh celebrates with the gold medal after winning the women's high jump final REUTERS/Marton Monus

28 Aug 2023 04:25AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine sailed to her first world high jump gold medal on Sunday after a pair of second-place finishes, a remarkable achievement in a season disrupted by the war in her homeland.

The 21-year-old bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics cleared 2.01 metres, missing on three attempts at 2.07, what would have been a personal best.

Eleanor Patterson, who arrived in Budapest with the world number one ranking, cleared 1.99m for silver, while Australia team mate Nicola Olyslagers also posted 1.99m, but took third on the countback.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe spoke earlier on Sunday about the difficulties facing Ukraine athletes, who have been forced to live and train abroad after Russia's invasion in February 2022, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Coe said the situation "makes me choke" and reiterated that he would not be changing his views on Russia and Belarus, a key staging area for the invasion, "anytime soon".

Both countries are banned from athletics competitions.

"I've been an athlete, I was able to prepare in the safety and security of my home city. I was able when I needed to to travel abroad," Coe said at the championships' closing press conference.

"I cannot imagine what it must be like for athletes in Ukraine, to be dealing with this landscape. It's an intolerable situation."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.