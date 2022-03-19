Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins high jump gold at indoor championships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins high jump gold at indoor championships

Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins high jump gold at indoor championships

Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia - March 19, 2022 Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh in action during her final jump to win the women's high jump final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

19 Mar 2022 10:57PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 11:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who was forced to flee her home in Dnipro after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said she was fighting for her country in the stadium after winning gold in the high jump at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The 20-year-old, who is the reigning European Indoor high jump champion and won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, spent days sheltering in a cellar before travelling for three days by car to reach Serbia, a trip of nearly 2,000 kilometres.

Mahuchikh won gold with a leap of 2.02 metres on Saturday, with Australia's Eleanor Patterson taking silver and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya of Kazakhstan claiming bronze.

"It was very important for me, my family, my country," Mahuchikh told BBC Sport.

"I don't think about competition, training. For me, coming here was difficult - three days by car - and to jump here was so difficult psychologically because my heart remains in my country.

"It's so difficult but I think I've done very well for my country because I protect my country on the track. I think it's a very important thing for my country."

Mariya Lasitskene, who won gold in the Olympics representing the Russian Olympic Committee team, was ruled out of the competition after World Athletics banned athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us