Ukraine's Svitolina saddened by IOC decision on Belarus athletes

May 11 : Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said it was painful to see the International Olympic Committee (IOC) clear the path for Belarusian athletes to return to the global stage under their own flag while Russia's war against her country rages on.

The IOC had recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from events since 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for the invasion.

However, the IOC said last week it no longer recommended restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes and teams in events governed by international federations and international sports event organisers.

Svitolina, who has continued to boycott the post-match tradition of shaking hands when she faces Russian and Belarusian opponents, said the decision was difficult to process given the ongoing conflict.

"Rockets are still going to Ukraine. Those two countries are still considered aggressors," she told reporters at the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday.

"For us it's very sad and very painful to see this even considered, they're talking about it.

"It's a very heavy topic. I have a lot to say. I think now isn't the best time. I'm definitely not supporting the talks."

While they are banned from team competitions, Russian and Belarusian tennis players have continued competing on the professional tours as neutrals, without national flags or anthems.

The governing International Tennis Federation said on Friday that the IOC's announcement did not change its position regarding the suspensions of the Belarus and Russian tennis federations.

However, the membership status of Belarus will be considered at its October annual general meeting by voting member nations.

Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka said last week she hoped tennis governing bodies would "give us our flag back".