Ukraine's Zelenskyy wants to deliver peace message before World Cup final

DOHA: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked world soccer's governing body FIFA to let him share a message of peace before Sunday's World Cup final, CNN reported on Friday, as Russia launched one of its biggest attacks in the war.

The report said he wants to appear via video link before Argentina take on defending champions France in Doha's Lusail Stadium with an expected global audience of hundreds of millions.

FIFA did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but it is unlikely to give Zelenskyy a platform, given its rules against political messages at the World Cup.

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, with Kyiv warning that Moscow planned a new all-out offensive early next year.