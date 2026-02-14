Logo
Ukrainian athlete Heraskevych's appeal for reinstatement dismissed by sports court
Ukrainian athlete Heraskevych's appeal for reinstatement dismissed by sports court

Ukrainian athlete Heraskevych's appeal for reinstatement dismissed by sports court
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Skeleton - Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine appears before the Court of Arbitration for Sport - Hilton Milan, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026 Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine and his father and coach, Mykhailo Heraskevych after appearing before Court of Arbitration for Sport following his disqualification from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet in tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ukrainian athlete Heraskevych's appeal for reinstatement dismissed by sports court
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Skeleton - Ukraine Press Conference - Ukrainian Consulate, Milan, Italy - February 12, 2026 Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine and his father and coach, Mykhailo Heraskevych, during the press conference after being disqualified from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet in tribute to athletes who have died amid Russia's attack on Ukraine REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
14 Feb 2026 12:42AM
MILAN, Feb 13 : The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday dismissed an appeal by Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych to be reinstated in the Milano Cortina Olympics after he was disqualified over his “helmet of remembrance".

The 27-year-old was removed from the Olympic programme on Thursday when the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation jury ruled that imagery on the helmet — depicting athletes killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 — breached rules on political neutrality at the Games.

Source: Reuters
