Ukrainian players can be signed outside transfer window, says FIFA

Ukrainian soccer players can be registered outside of a transfer window following an amendment to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), world governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA said the amendment is temporary and is aimed at providing aid to Ukrainian clubs and players who have been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian players may be allowed to be registered with another club even if that registration period is closed in the association of the club with which they intend to be registered," FIFA said in a statement.

"FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine closely to ensure that the regulatory framework reflects any developments.

"It also continues to condemn the ongoing use of force by Russia in Ukraine and calls for a rapid cessation of hostilities and for a return to peace."

The statement added that clubs will be allowed to register a maximum of two professional players under this amendment.

Earlier this month, FIFA said they would open a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia. Players' union (FIFPRO) criticised the move for being a temporary measure and called it "timid".

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)