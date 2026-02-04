Ukrainian sumo star Aonishiki trains for Japanese national sport's top prize

TOKYO, Feb 4 : The Ukraine-born grappler who has taken the sumo world by storm is now in deep training for a historic run at the highest prize in Japan's national sport.

Aonishiki, whose sumo name means "blue brocade" in honour of the Ukrainian flag, has rocketed through sumo's ranks at record speed. The 21-year-old is coming off two-straight grand tournament wins and has already achieved the sport's second-highest status as an ozeki champion.

A win at the spring tournament in Osaka next month would make him eligible for promotion to yokozuna, an exalted grand champion status that has been achieved by just 75 men in the sport's history.

"I wake up every day wanting to get stronger, wanting to climb another rank higher," the 140-kg (309 pounds) grappler told reporters in Japanese after a morning training session in Tokyo. "The simple fact is that you can't progress without a struggle. It's my job to overcome that."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Born Danylo Yavhusishyn, the future star was preparing to enter university in Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022, prompting the amateur wrestler and sumo enthusiast to leave his homeland. A friend from his sumo circle took him into his home in Kobe in western Japan and the young Ukrainian began training in earnest in the sport.

He took the name Aonishiki Arata, which also pays tribute to his sumo master, who fought under the name Aminishiki, and the surname of the Japanese man who gave him shelter from the war.

Aonishiki's rise has coincided with a tourism boom in Japan and a surge in interest in sumo. The grand tournaments, which take place every other month, sell out immediately, and the sport's biggest stars last fall held an exhibition at London's Royal Albert Hall, the first sumo tour of Britain in 34 years.

The growing global interest in sumo and the pride of his countrymen are major sources of inspiration, Aonishiki said.

"My friends in Ukraine and my teachers back there, everyone's been watching far more sumo than I imagined," he said. "When I won the championships or even just a regular match they'd get in touch right away. It really makes me want to push harder."