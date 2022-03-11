Logo
UK's Candy still interested in a bid for Chelsea - spokesperson
A shop selling the merchandise of Chelsea Football Club is seen closed at Stamford Bridge after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
FILE PHOTO: Nick Candy and Holly Candy arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Britain October 12, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
11 Mar 2022 06:53PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 06:53PM)
British property developer Nick Candy remains interested in making a bid for Chelsea Football Club whose owner, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, has been hit by an asset freeze by the British government, a spokesperson for Candy said on Friday.

"We are examining the details of yesterday's announcement and we are still interested in making a bid," the spokesperson said.

"Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans. In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by William James)

Source: Reuters

