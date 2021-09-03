Logo
UK's Johnson slams 'disgraceful' racist abuse of England players in Hungary
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves following a visit at Northwood Headquarters, the British Armed Forces Permanent Joint Headquarters, in Eastbury, northwest of London, Britain August 26, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

03 Sep 2021 04:04PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 04:07PM)
LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on world soccer's governing body FIFA on Friday to take action over "disgraceful" racist abuse aimed at England players by Hungary fans during a World Cup qualifier.

"It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night," Johnson said on Twitter.

He urged FIFA to take "strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good."

England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest that England won 4-0, British broadcasters reported.

ITV and Sky Sports said their reporters heard monkey chants being aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

