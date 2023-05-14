Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ultra runner Sorokin improves own 100km record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ultra runner Sorokin improves own 100km record

14 May 2023 10:08PM (Updated: 14 May 2023 11:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lithuanian ultra marathon runner Aleksandr Sorokin bettered his own 100km world record by six seconds in the city of Vilnius in his home country, organisers said on Sunday.

The 41-year old covered the distance in six hours, five minutes and 35 seconds to improve on his previous mark, set in April last year.

"I am extremely happy that I managed to break a world record and that I did so in my native city. Vilnius is the city where I started running and it's my great pleasure to thank it by making history right here," Sorokin said.

Sorokin holds a number of records, including for distances run over six, 12 and 24 hours.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.