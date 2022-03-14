Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Unbeatable Pogacar retains Tirreno-Adriatico title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Unbeatable Pogacar retains Tirreno-Adriatico title

Unbeatable Pogacar retains Tirreno-Adriatico title

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - 2022 Tour de France Presentation - Palais des Congres, Paris, France - October 14, 2021 Tour de France 2021 winner, Tadej Pogacar during the presentation for the 2022 Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

14 Mar 2022 12:20AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 12:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar retained his Tirreno-Adriatico title when he finished the final stage safely in the bunch to cap a dominant week on Sunday.

The Slovenian appeared to be in a league of his own as he won the two mountain stages to end the week-long race one minute 52 seconds ahead of last year's Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark.

Spain's Mikel Landa finished third overall, 2:33 off the pace, after the final stage was won in a sprint by German Phil Bauhaus in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Pogacar, 23, secured his two stage victories by getting away from his rivals with impressive ease, leaving them with little hope of clinching the overall title.

Pogacar, who will be looking to win the Tour for a third consecutive year in July, had already won the other two events he took part in this season - the UAE Tour and the Strade Bianche classic race.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

cycling

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us