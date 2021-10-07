Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Unbelievable to share Man Utd dressing room with Ronaldo, says Shaw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Unbelievable to share Man Utd dressing room with Ronaldo, says Shaw

Unbelievable to share Man Utd dressing room with Ronaldo, says Shaw

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland- September 14, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

07 Oct 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 02:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism following the Portugal forward's return to Old Trafford and said he had improved the mentality of players at the Premier League club.

Ronaldo rejoined United in the close season and has already scored five goals from six matches in all competitions despite the team's mixed start to domestic and European competitions.

"You know the star he is, what he has been doing over a number of years, it's just unbelievable to be in a dressing room with him," Shaw told the BBC.

"You see the way he conducts himself, how professional he is. It's clear to me why he has been at the top for so many years. His mentality is second to none.

"I think he has really improved that in and around the changing room."

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in their last Premier League game and have 14 points from their opening seven matches in the competition.

They take on 13th-placed Leicester City in the league on Oct. 16 as action resumes following the international break.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us