Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Uncapped Payne, Wood in England squad for Netherlands ODI tour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Uncapped Payne, Wood in England squad for Netherlands ODI tour

Uncapped Payne, Wood in England squad for Netherlands ODI tour

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Gloucestershire v Surrey - Royal London One-Day Cup Final - Lords - 19/9/15
David Payne of Gloucestershire celebrates after taking the final wicket
Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Henry Browne
Livepic

01 Jun 2022 12:06AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Left-arm pacemen David Payne and Luke Wood are in line to make their England debuts in the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands next month after being named in new coach Matthew Mott's 14-man squad on Tuesday.

All three matches will be played at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen from Jun 17-22 - between England's second and third home tests against New Zealand - leaving players involved in the series unavailable for selection.

Captain Eoin Morgan will lead the side with in-form Jos Buttler returning to the set-up after finishing top scorer in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals.

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and David Willey were also included following their IPL spells, along with Sam Curran who missed most of England's winter tour after a lower-back stress fracture.

Gloucestershire seamer Payne was previously part of England squads for the Twenty20 tour of West Indies in January and the ODI series against Pakistan last year, while Lancashire's Wood has been called up for the first time.

Mott will take his bow in charge of England after being appointed white-ball coach earlier this month.

"I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge," Mott said.

"We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower.

"The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July. However, with about 18 months to the next ICC 50-over World Cup in India our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us