Uncapped Payne, Wood in England squad for Netherlands ODI tour

Left-arm pacemen David Payne and Luke Wood are in line to make their England debuts in the three-match one-day international series against the Netherlands next month after being named in new coach Matthew Mott's 14-man squad on Tuesday.

All three matches will be played at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen from Jun 17-22 - between England's second and third home tests against New Zealand - leaving players involved in the series unavailable for selection.

Captain Eoin Morgan will lead the side with in-form Jos Buttler returning to the set-up after finishing top scorer in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals.

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and David Willey were also included following their IPL spells, along with Sam Curran who missed most of England's winter tour after a lower-back stress fracture.

Gloucestershire seamer Payne was previously part of England squads for the Twenty20 tour of West Indies in January and the ODI series against Pakistan last year, while Lancashire's Wood has been called up for the first time.

Mott will take his bow in charge of England after being appointed white-ball coach earlier this month.

"I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge," Mott said.

"We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower.

"The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July. However, with about 18 months to the next ICC 50-over World Cup in India our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents."