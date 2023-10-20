Unchanged Australia put in to bat by Pakistan

BENGALURU : Australia named an unchanged side for their World Cup game against Pakistan on Friday as the five-times champions look to get their campaign back on track.

Pakistan are fourth in the standings with four points while Australia, who have won only one game in the tournament so far, are two points behind in sixth.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, with skipper Babar Azam saying it was a good pitch as they look for early wickets. The Asian side made one change from the team that lost to India with Shadab Khan making way for spinner Usama Mir.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said he too would have chosen to bowl first, and hoped to carry the energy from their win against Sri Lanka in their last game.

TEAMS

Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.