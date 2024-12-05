Unchanged New Zealand stick with four seamers for second England test

New Zealand will field an unchanged team against England for the second test in Wellington, captain Tom Latham said on Thursday, with the four-pronged seam attack retained and spinner Mitchell Santner left out of the side.

The Black Caps were thumped by eight wickets in the first test in Christchurch on Sunday and coach Gary Stead said on Monday that they were thinking about bringing in specialist spinner Santner for the second test starting on Friday.

Santner was considered for the match based on a 172-run loss to Australia at the Basin Reserve in March in which visiting off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets.

Latham, though, said a look at the wicket and the results of recent first class games played at the ground had convinced the selectors they would only need part-time spin against England.

"We obviously saw last (season) that the wicket took a little bit of spin, which sort of surprised us," Latham told reporters in the New Zealand capital.

"I think the balance we've gone in with is the right balance for this wicket.

"We obviously have some spin options in that top seven anyway and so we think it's the right fit and the guys are looking forward to the challenge."

The decision to leave out Santner means all-rounder Nathan Smith will again team up with Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke and Tim Southee in the pace attack after making what Latham described as a "promising" debut in Christchurch.

"I thought he was fantastic, he came in and bowled with great energy," Latham said.

"Obviously he was able to move the ball in the air both ways but also fits the balance of our side with him being able to bat a bit as well."

Latham said Daryl Mitchell was "absolutely fine" despite reports that he was struggling with a left knee problem, and that no changes had been considered to the batting order.

New Zealand had been practising catching, he said, but no more than usual despite England's Harry Brook being dropped six times in his match-turning innings of 171 in Christchurch.

"England are playing the same team as well and that gives us a great opportunity to come out and play our style as best we can," he added.

"We know what they're going to come with ... hopefully we can take those learnings from the first game into tomorrow."

New Zealand team: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.