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Unconvincing Uruguay seek first win against revitalised Spain
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Unconvincing Uruguay seek first win against revitalised Spain

Unconvincing Uruguay seek first win against revitalised Spain
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Uruguay's Federico Valverde looks dejected after Cape Verde's Helio Varela scores their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Sam Navarro
Unconvincing Uruguay seek first win against revitalised Spain
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
25 Jun 2026 04:10AM (Updated: 25 Jun 2026 04:23AM)
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June 24 : Uruguay arrive at Friday's Group H meeting with Spain in urgent need of a first World Cup win after two draws turned a promising start into a precarious path to the knockout rounds.

La Celeste, world champions in 1930 and 1950, have two points from two matches after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia and 2-2 with Cape Verde, results that left Marcelo Bielsa's side two points behind group leaders Spain.

Uruguay have created enough chances to suggest they should be in a stronger position, but defensive errors and missed opportunities have left them needing a sharp response in Guadalajara.

Against Cape Verde, Uruguay recovered from Kevin Pina's long-range free kick to lead through goals from Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio before halftime, only for substitute Helio Varela to equalise around the hour mark after a defensive mix-up.

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Bielsa accepted responsibility for the defensive lapses, but the urgency is shared across a squad whose final group game comes against a Spain team who arrive in Guadalajara in a very different mood.

After opening with a flat 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Luis de la Fuente's European champions responded with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, powered by the return of Lamine Yamal to the starting lineup.

The 18-year-old, managing his way back from a hamstring injury, scored Spain's opener after 10 minutes and was withdrawn at halftime with the match effectively decided.

Mikel Oyarzabal, criticised after a quiet display against Cape Verde, also answered emphatically with two goals and an assist in the first half.

De la Fuente said it was "crazy" to question a Spain team unbeaten in 33 consecutive matches, and the Saudi victory restored the sharpness missing in the opener.

Spain lead Group H with four points, two ahead of Uruguay and Cape Verde. For De la Fuente's side, Friday offers a chance to underline their credentials. For Uruguay, it is close to a must-win game.

Source: Reuters
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