Sport

Undav double hands Germany 2-1 win over Bosnia to stay top
Sport

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Germany - Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina - October 11, 2024 Germany's Deniz Undav in action with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Nikola Katic REUTERS/Amel Emric
12 Oct 2024 04:51AM
ZENICA, Bosnia : Germany forward Deniz Undav scored two first-half goals in six minutes to guide them to a 2-1 victory over Bosnia on Friday and keep them in top spot in their Nations League group.

The Germans, missing several players through injury, were in control from the start but apart from a Pascal Gross shot off target had no clear chances against the disciplined hosts until Florian Wirtz set up Undav in the box to give them the lead on the half-hour mark.

The VfB Stuttgart striker then doubled their advantage six minutes later, poking in a Maximilian Mittelstaedt cross.

The visitors should have scored more and put the ball in the net three more times only for the efforts to be ruled out for offside before Bosnia's Edin Dzeko headed in at the far post in the 70th minute to pull a goal back.

Germany, who host Netherlands on Monday, top Group A3 on seven points from three games, with Bosnia in last place on one point.

Source: Reuters

