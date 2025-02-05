Undav goal hands Stuttgart 1-0 win over Augsburg and spot in German Cup semis

STUTTGART, Germany : VfB Stuttgart battled past Augsburg 1-0 in the German Cup thanks to Deniz Undav's first-half goal on Tuesday to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Stuttgart needed time to get a foothold in the contest but they went in front when Germany forward Undav completed a quick break after capitalising on a mis-kick from Augsburg's Frank Onyeka.

Chris Fuehrich came close to adding a second goal for the hosts but his shot rattled the post a minute before the break.

Stuttgart eased off in the second half, allowing Augsburg to carve out a few good chances.

Holders Bayer Leverkusen host second-tier club Cologne in their quarter-final on Wednesday.