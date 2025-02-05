Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Undav goal hands Stuttgart 1-0 win over Augsburg and spot in German Cup semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Undav goal hands Stuttgart 1-0 win over Augsburg and spot in German Cup semis

Undav goal hands Stuttgart 1-0 win over Augsburg and spot in German Cup semis

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - February 4, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring their first goal with Jacub Bruun Larsen REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

05 Feb 2025 05:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STUTTGART, Germany : VfB Stuttgart battled past Augsburg 1-0 in the German Cup thanks to Deniz Undav's first-half goal on Tuesday to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Stuttgart needed time to get a foothold in the contest but they went in front when Germany forward Undav completed a quick break after capitalising on a mis-kick from Augsburg's Frank Onyeka.

Chris Fuehrich came close to adding a second goal for the hosts but his shot rattled the post a minute before the break.

Stuttgart eased off in the second half, allowing Augsburg to carve out a few good chances.

Holders Bayer Leverkusen host second-tier club Cologne in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement