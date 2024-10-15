Undav injury not too bad, says Germany's Nagelsmann

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann downplayed Deniz Undav's injury after the forward missed Monday's 1-0 Nations League win over Netherlands due to a muscle issue sustained in the warm-up.

"(Undav) has a bit of an adductor problem, it's nothing structural," Nagelsmann told ZDF before the match. "I also have a bit of responsibility to protect the lads for their clubs."

Undav, 28, had scored both Germany's goals in a 2-1 win over Bosnia on Friday. His VfB Stuttgart teammate Jamie Leweling scored on his international debut to secure the win on Monday.

Germany have already booked a place in the Nations League quarter-finals and will conclude their group stage campaign by playing Bosnia and Hungary next month.