Undefeated PSG ease 3-0 past Toulouse

PARIS :Leaders Paris St Germain beat Toulouse 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday as the Parisians remained unbeaten in their domestic campaign following goals by Joao Neves, Lucas Beraldo and Vitinha.

Neves put the hosts in front in the 35th minute with a volley from the edge of the area, before Beraldo doubled the lead with first touch late in the second half and substitute Vitinha sealed the win in stoppage time.

PSG top the French top flight with 32 points, six ahead of second-placed AS Monaco who beat Brest 3-2 earlier on Friday.

With their fifth consecutive win, PSG are one of the three teams among the European top five leagues that remain undefeated this season alongside Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Juventus, currently sixth in Serie A.

PSG, who travel to Bayern in the Champions League on Tuesday, started off cautiously against Toulouse, who handed the Parisians their only defeat in their previous 40 Ligue 1 games.

League's top scorer Bradley Barcola was denied a good opportunity by Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, an attempt that came one minute before Neves opened the scoring, netting a neat weighted pass from Achraf Hakimi low inside the left post.

Hakimi had a chance of his own from a distance as PSG continued to dominate the possession after the restart, but Restes parried his shot above the bar.

Warren Zaire-Emery then thought he doubled the lead for the hosts in the 54th minute, a goal that was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Toulouse struggled to capitalise on the few chances that came their way, with substitute Shavy Babicka firing over the bar from close range minutes after entering the pitch.

Beraldo, however, added a second in the 84th minute, scoring from around the penalty spot for his first goal of the season after he landed a rebound, before Vitinha netted a precise cross from fellow substitute Randal Kolo Muani to seal the points.

Following their 1-0 win over Lens on Nov. 2, PSG have now kept two consecutive clean sheets at home in Ligue 1 for the first time in a year.

They next host Nantes on Nov. 30.

Toulouse, who are 10th on 15 points, welcome Auxerre on Dec. 1.