Under-fire Juventus says will act to defend its interests

MILAN: Italian soccer club Juventus on Wednesday said it would act to protect its interests, reiterating it disagreed with conclusions reached by prosecutors following a probe into its financial accounts.

"Allegations put forward by prosecutors appear unfounded and not in line with conclusions reached by (Italian market regulator) Consob," Juventus said in a statement.

"In the belief that it has always conducted itself properly, Juventus FC intends to uphold its rights and defend its corporate, economic and sports interest everywhere necessary," it added.