Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Under-fire Juventus says will act to defend its interests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Under-fire Juventus says will act to defend its interests

01 Dec 2022 12:45AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 12:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Italian soccer club Juventus on Wednesday said it would act to protect its interests, reiterating it disagreed with conclusions reached by prosecutors following a probe into its financial accounts.

"Allegations put forward by prosecutors appear unfounded and not in line with conclusions reached by (Italian market regulator) Consob," Juventus said in a statement.

"In the belief that it has always conducted itself properly, Juventus FC intends to uphold its rights and defend its corporate, economic and sports interest everywhere necessary," it added.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.