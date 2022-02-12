Under-pressure Ricciardo out to rediscover his groove

Daniel Ricciardo knows he is under pressure to raise his game in 2022, with the Australian out to prove that he still belongs among Formula One's top drivers.

Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner, endured a difficult season last year as he struggled to adapt to his new surroundings having moved from Renault to McLaren.

He handed the former champions their first win since the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2012, leading team mate Lando Norris in a one-two in Monza.

But, he was otherwise outperformed by the younger Briton, who took four podiums and finished sixth in the overall standings.

Ricciardo was eighth, with the Monza win his sole podium finish.

“There’s always going to be pressure in this sport, whether it’s from the team or even from the outside,” said Ricciardo at the launch of McLaren’s 2022 car.

“But it’ll always be me who puts it on myself."

The 2022 season will see cars designed to radically new rules featuring revised aerodynamics and larger 18-inch wheels.

Ricciardo, who finished third in the drivers standings for Red Bull behind only the dominant Mercedes pair in 2014 and 2016, was optimistic the reset would help him rediscover his groove.

“(I’m putting) a lot of emphasis on just getting up to speed with this car and proving that I still am one of the top guys on the grid and proving that Monza can happen again.”

"To have a change now is sort of like new optimism, a new chance, so that's exciting."

Ricciardo also said McLaren’s decision to secure 22-year-old Norris for the long term, announced earlier this week, with a contract keeping him at the team until the end of 2025 was a good move for both.

He added he was happy with his own deal, which ends in 2023 with options for future years, and not concerned that the team were building their future around his younger team mate.

“I guess I’m probably at that point now in my career where I’m not desperate to lock down a five-year contract or something,” said the 32-year-old.

"It’s more just really assessing me probably first and foremost and where I kind of feel I’m sitting.

“Maybe it’s something we’ll look into maybe the second half of this year...,” he added.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Toby Davis)