Under pressure, Van Persie gets another vote of confidence

AMSTERDAM, March 18 : Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie will stay in his job at least until the end of the season, getting another vote of confidence from the club management but now with Dick Advocaat brought in to advise him.

Van Persie’s future has been under a cloud over the last few months as Feyenoord faded from the title race in the Netherlands, sitting second 16 points behind runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Last week, Feyenoord’s board met to consider Van Persie's position and decided to stick with him despite criticism of his tactical approach and management acumen.

"We are 100 per cent one behind the coach," Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese told Dutch television on Wednesday alongside the announcement that veteran coach Advocaat would be providing advice to Van Persie.

The 42-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United striker is in his first full season at the Rotterdam club, who got off to a flying start in the league this season with eight wins and one draw in nine matches but then quickly faded out of contention.

Feyenoord are now left battling to finish as runners-up and secure a Champions League berth next season.

Te Kloese said he did not regret the appointment of Van Persie one year ago. "The end of last season was positive, and we started the season very positively as well. The contrast with the current situation is just very stark.

"Of course, we have seen in recent weeks that, alongside a number of positive aspects, there are certainly also many areas for improvement.”

Advocaat, who led tiny Curaçao through qualifying and into this year’s World Cup but quit last month because his daughter is ill, will serve as a sounding board for Van Persie but not sit alongside him on the bench.

“It would be a missed opportunity not to utilise Advocaat’s experience and his positive attitude towards us. He can support the staff with a fresh, outside perspective and perhaps help with details,” Te Kloese said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)