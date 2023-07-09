Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rune outlasts Davidovich Fokina in five-set roller coaster
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rune outlasts Davidovich Fokina in five-set roller coaster

Rune outlasts Davidovich Fokina in five-set roller coaster
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Denmark's Holger Rune and Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina speak at the net after their third round match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rune outlasts Davidovich Fokina in five-set roller coaster
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action during his third round match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
09 Jul 2023 02:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Sixth seed Holger Rune overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-4 7-6(10-8) in a gruelling battle of attrition on Saturday to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

With absolutely nothing to separate the pair after nearly four hours out on Court Three, the match came down to a final-set tiebreak where it was the more experienced Davidovich Fokina who cracked under pressure.

With the tiebreak level at 8-8, Davidovich Fokina attempted an underhand serve which saw Rune's eyes light up before he smashed a vicious winner past the Spaniard to set up match point.

The Dane then prevailed in the roller coaster encounter when Davidovich Fokina found the net on the final point as an exhausted but ecstatic Rune lay flat on his back on the grass, soaking in the applause.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.