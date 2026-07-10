Underdogs Belgium will give Spain a run for their money, says coach

LOS ANGELES, July 9 : Belgium are embracing their underdog status ahead of Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Spain, with coach Rudi Garcia confident they have the attacking quality and belief to upset the European champions.

Spain entered the tournament as one of the favourites and after a slow start found their swagger with a 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32.

While Spain coach Luis de la Fuente struck a philosophical tone in his own pre-match media conference, quoting Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, Garcia leaned instead on analytics and squad management.

"We know we are playing one of the favourites. Spain are probably the best at ball possession and they have been playing in a recognisable way for 15 or 20 years," he said.

"But we have a great team. We are the second-highest scorers in the World Cup and we are facing the team with the highest expected goals. We think we can do it."

Belgium, with 13 goals, are the third-highest scorers behind France (16) and Argentina (14).

Veteran forward Romelu Lukaku, whose workload has been managed during the tournament, said Belgium would need the perfect game to progress.

"If you get this far, you don't play just to go home," the 33-year-old said.

"Spain are an excellent team. They look for the third man, they have speed on the sides and they provide depth. But we are well prepared and we have assets that can make life difficult for them."

Lukaku said his role had been agreed after a long conversation with Garcia in April and that his focus was not on individual accolades.

"It's about the team," he said. "I try to help on the pitch and off the pitch. At this stage of my career, you have to play with your head as well."

Belgium are also prepared for a potentially hostile crowd at Los Angeles Stadium after they eliminated the United States 4-1 in Seattle on Monday.

Garcia said it would take more than an unfriendly atmosphere to unsettle his players.

"We just beat the U.S. in a stadium where everyone was against us," he said.

"It's not the crowd that scores the goals. We will focus on what we can do. We have enough on our plate with Spain, who are a wonderful footballing team.

"Even if we are the underdogs, we will do everything we can to give them a run for their money."