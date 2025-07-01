Understrength French an unwelcome 'deja vu' in New Zealand

An understrength and unapologetic France kick off their three-test tour of New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday, offering a Gallic shrug to a host nation raging at the absence of some of the Six Nations champions' top players.

France coach Fabien Galthie picked 17 uncapped players in his squad of 37, with a slew of senior figures rested from the Dunedin opener due to the Top 14 championship match last Saturday.

Galthie may reinforce his Gael Fickou-captained squad for the final tests in Wellington and Hamilton with up to five players from the Top 14 finalists, Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles.

That could bring fullback Thomas Ramos, lock Thibaud Flament and wingers Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey into the mix.

But flyhalf Romain Ntamack is unlikely to feature after having knee surgery in the wake of Toulouse's triumph, while scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been sidelined with an ACL injury since the Six Nations in March.

They would add to an absentee list which includes loose forwards Gregory Alldritt and Paul Boudehent, and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros.

Injuries and calendar constraints notwithstanding, the B-squad has been viewed dimly in New Zealand, seven years after a similarly depleted France were trounced 3-0 on their last tour.

"I'm really disappointed with the way the French always seem to come up with excuses to not bring their top players," former All Blacks halfback and TV pundit Justin Marshall fumed on Sky Sports.

"Our fans deserve to see their best players playing in our country against our All Blacks because we do that in November to them."

Galthie has said he had no other solution than to pick a developmental squad.

"I think that's pretty clear. Or the New Zealanders will have to help us reinvent a national calendar," he told a press conference last month.

'TRUST OURSELVES'

New Zealand Rugby might like the idea of tweaking the calendar but can only hope that a contest is served up and fans will not feel short-changed.

In 2018, Steve Hansen's All Blacks humiliated the French with a combined scoreline of 127-38 from the three tests at Eden Park, Wellington and Dunedin.

France have not won in New Zealand since a famous 27-22 win at the old Carisbrook ground in Dunedin.

They may struggle to break the losing streak on this tour against an All Blacks outfit keen to make a statement halfway through the World Cup cycle.

Coach Scott Robertson has been at pains to warn his squad to avoid complacency, having tasted defeat in a 30-29 classic at Stade de France last November, the All Blacks' third successive loss to Les Bleus.

While he has lost a couple of key soldiers with injuries to prop Taimati Williams and loose forward Wallace Sititi, Robertson will hope 'next-gen' talents can make strides.

Cameron Roigard and Cortez Ratima are fighting for the starting scrumhalf slot and one-test Wellington Hurricane Ruben Love is looking to make his mark at fullback.

Overall, though, the squad captained by lock Scott Barrett is seasoned and familiar.

Only five uncapped players have been given a chance, including Wellington Hurricanes flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi and Waikato Chiefs hooker Brodie McAlister.

Playmakers Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie will resume their running battle for the number 10 shirt, with the loser likely to be deployed at fullback.

"The biggest thing (for us) is we respect (France) with our preparation and understand those strengths," Robertson said on Monday.

"We have been together for a year and our cohesion is high and we trust ourselves."