Singapore Underwater Federation falsified finswimming results in 2023 SEA Games selection: SNOC, SportSG

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Underwater Federation (SUF) submitted falsified results for the women's 4x200m surface relay finswimming event during the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games selection process.

This was revealed on Wednesday (Mar 19) by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG). A police report was lodged on Tuesday.

A committee of inquiry was convened by both sports authorities on Jul 1, 2024, to investigate allegations that SUF had falsified results.

The committee was chaired by Mr Lau Kok Keng, a partner at Rajah & Tann and an SNOC executive committee member. It included members from SNOC and SportSG.

Investigations ended in February.

"The investigation concluded that the results submitted were indeed falsified," said SNOC and SportSG in a joint press release.

"The investigation also identified areas of poor governance and a failure within SUF to report wrongdoings of those involved."

Finswimming is split into several categories, with swimmers using monofins - the ones resembling fish tails - and others donning bifins or stereofins - those typically used by scuba divers.

A team comprising Bernice Ting, Jamie Ang, Vanessa Ong and Jovita Ho represented Singapore in the 4x200m surface relay at the 2023 SEA Games. They finished last in the four-team final, about 50 seconds behind winners Vietnam.

RESULTS FOR GAMES SELECTION

The COI has also provided recommendations that SportSG and SNOC will review and implement to strengthen the integrity of the process of national sports associations’ submission of results for major Games selection.

The SUF remains suspended by the SNOC after its membership was revoked in December 2023 due to its suspension by its international federation on a separate matter.

SportSG has suspended support for the administrators, athletes and the National Registry of Coaches membership of the coaches who were involved.

"SNOC and SportSG do not condone any acts that undermine the integrity of the major Games selection process," said the authorities.

"We take this opportunity to remind our sporting community to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in their conduct.

"National sports associations must exercise responsibility in submitting accurate and authentic datapoints."

All national sports associations will be required to undertake an additional declaration to authenticate all relevant major Games selection-related supporting documents that are submitted.

SportSG will also step up sample checks to verify the authenticity of all supporting documents and datapoints, it said.