Undeterred Simeone aims for Atletico Madrid turnaround against Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone dismissed claims of negativity surrounding his team after their 4-0 defeat against Benfica in the Champions League, and said on Saturday the setback will act as a catalyst for their comeback.

Atleti visit Real Sociedad on Sunday in LaLiga, looking to rebound after suffering a heavy loss in their midweek Champions League clash in Portugal.

Atletico are unbeaten in LaLiga with four wins and four draws from eight matches, placing them fourth in the standings with 16 points, five behind leaders Barcelona.

"I don't think that there is a negative climate. I believe our atmosphere is good and we are working towards the team we want to have," Simeone told reporters on Saturday.

"There are players who arrived in the last days of the transfer window, and they are acclimatizing. From our position, we need to help them adapt as quickly as possible so the team can take shape swiftly. I don't see that as negativity at all."

Atletico have bolstered their squad with new signings Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez, and Simeone said the team needs to link up and play more creatively.

"I didn't see the team lacking commitment or intensity, but rather a lack of (creative) play and resources ... Let's see if we can win against Sociedad," the Argentine coach added.

Atletico's last LaLiga match against rivals Real Madrid ended in an intense 1-1 draw, with Simeone's side scoring a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute.

Simeone said he agrees with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's remark about defeats serving as a catalyst for bouncing back after Real lost 1-0 to Lille in the Champions League.

Real Sociedad are 14th in LaLiga after picking up eight points from eight games and Simeone said Sociedad will utilize their attacking prowess against Atleti.

"On Thursday (in Europa League) they played with fewer of the usual starters," Simeone said. "The coach will utilize (forwards) like Takefusa Kubo, Sheraldo Becker, and Mikel Oyarzabal. It's a brave team that attacks and is very strong especially in the beginning of matches."