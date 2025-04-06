Unforced errors to blame for Milan's draw against Fiorentina

MILAN, Italy :AC Milan paid the price for making some unforced errors in their 2-2 home draw against Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday, coach Sergio Conceicao said as his side continue to lose pace with the top four.

Milan conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes through a Malick Thiaw own goal and a first-time effort from Fiorentina forward Moise Kean but salvaged a point with goals from Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic.

"There are some individual errors, but not only in defence. I think the team made errors that were not forced by the opponent," Conceicao told Sky Sport.

"There are some behaviours that we are trying to improve... These are behaviours of football and football school that you learn as a kid.

"We also miss a lot of goals. We have to find this balance, because we create a lot. The approach was bad, it was not what we prepared."

Milan, who earned seven points from their last seven games, sit ninth in the table on 48 points. They are four points behind eighth-placed Fiorentina and eight off Bologna in fourth, who have a game in hand.

"We talk to each other, we prepare the games well. The lads have given me some good signs in these three days," Conceicao said.

"In the game against Inter the approach was different and for 90 minutes we were balanced.

"(There's) a set of characteristics that players must have and this mentality, personality to enter the game strong to defend this shirt must always be present."

Conceicao's side held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie on Wednesday.

With the prospects of securing Champions League football fading, they can earn a spot in the Europa League if they succeed in the domestic cup.