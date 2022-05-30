Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Unhappy Leclerc says Ferrari strategy was 'very wrong'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Unhappy Leclerc says Ferrari strategy was 'very wrong'

Unhappy Leclerc says Ferrari strategy was 'very wrong'
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 28, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after qualifying in pole position Pool via REUTERS/Christian Bruna
Unhappy Leclerc says Ferrari strategy was 'very wrong'
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Unhappy Leclerc says Ferrari strategy was 'very wrong'
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Ferrari team members in action as Charles Leclerc makes a pit stop during the race Pool via REUTERS/Christian Bruna
30 May 2022 04:27AM (Updated: 30 May 2022 04:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONACO: A disappointed Charles Leclerc said Ferrari got it "very wrong" after turning pole position at his home Monaco Grand Prix into a fourth place finish.

What promised to be a win on the streets of his home town turned out to be not even a podium.

"Sometimes mistakes can happen," the 24-year-old told Sky Sports television. "But there have been too many mistakes today overall.

"We cannot afford to lose so many points like this. It’s not even from first to second, it’s from first to fourth because after the first mistakes we’ve done another one."

Leclerc had started the day six points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished third and stretched his advantage to nine points after seven races.

The Monegasque's race unravelled in the pits when the team initially switched him from wet weather tyres to intermediates, two laps after Red Bull's eventual winner Sergio Perez, in a delayed and interrupted race.

Leclerc had wanted instead to go from wets straight to the slicks, although not so soon.

When he pitted a second time, he was caught behind team mate Carlos Sainz who finished second after going straight from wets to slicks.

Ferrari had hurriedly told Leclerc not to pit but the message came too late.

"When you start with your two cars on the front row and you don’t win, it means something went wrong from our side. I think we made a few poor decisions and we paid the price," said team boss Mattia Binotto.

"I am sorry for Charles, because it’s his home race, so it was particularly important for him, as indeed it was for all of us.

"There were other elements that affected today’s result, such as the traffic that both our drivers encountered when they rejoined the track after their pit stops, a factor that probably cost Carlos the win."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Formula One

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us