Unimpressive All Blacks labour to 29-11 win over Italy

TURIN, Italy : New Zealand laboured to a 29-11 win over a brave, battling Italy on Saturday as the All Blacks wrapped up their autumn series with a less than impressive victory.

The visitors had been expected to take out their disappointment from the loss to France last weekend on an Italian side which had struggled in their two recent games, losing heavily to Argentina and getting a comeback win over Georgia.

Instead, it was Italy who looked the better side at the start, taking a 6-3 lead early on before New Zealand finally found two tries from Cam Roigard and Will Jordan, both converted by Beauden Barrett, to go in 17-6 up at the break.

Italy again came out stronger, camping out on the All Blacks' line but failing to make it count and the second half was 30 minutes old before Mark Tele'a's try increased the visitors' lead, with Tommaso Menoncello then going over for Italy before a late Barrett try.