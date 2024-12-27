Uninspired Bournemouth held to goalless draw by Palace

(corrects spelling of Antoine in paragraph four)

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Wasted opportunities cost Bournemouth as they slipped to sixth in the Premier League after playing out a 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Only four of Bournemouth's 18 shots were on target as they settled for a point, with Newcastle United overtaking them in the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Palace, unbeaten in last five away league games, moved a provisional five points clear of the relegation zone.

Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta shot wide early in a muted first half. Bournemouth's best chance, Dango Ouattara's blocked header from a corner falling to Antoine Semenyo at close range, was cleared from the goal line by Ismaila Sarr in the 23rd minute.

Sarr found the net four minutes later but the offside flag was up.

The second half started on a faster note as Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga dove to his right to keep out Eberechi Eze's long range effort.

Palace keeper Dean Henderson pulled off a double save the next minute, parrying away Semenyo's shot from the left and denying Justin Kluivert's follow-up shot with his left hand.

Ouattara headed wide in the 73rd minute and Evanilson shot wide from inside the box soon after as Bournemouth's attackers struggled to find the target.

Defender Dean Huijsen could have found a late winner for Bournemouth but he failed to meet Philip Billing's pass.

"I think we could have done a bit more... it's a shame we couldn't get the three points," Huijsen said.

Palace, 16th in the table with 17 points from 18 matches, host bottom side Southampton on Sunday when Bournemouth, who have 29 points and are four points off the top four, visit Fulham.