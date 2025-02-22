Union acquire M Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis City

The Philadelphia Union acquired midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis City SC on Friday in exchange for up to $1.25 million in general allocation money.

St. Louis City will receive $400,000 in 2025, $600,000 in 2026 and up to an additional $250,000 if he reaches certain performance-based metrics. City also will receive a future sell-on and trade percentage.

Vassilev had three goals and four assists in 29 MLS matches (23 starts) for St. Louis in 2024, his second season with the club. He has 10 goals and 11 assists in 108 matches (68 starts) with Inter Miami CF (2021-22) and St. Louis City (2023-24).

"Indiana is an extremely versatile and hardworking player who embodies the qualities we are looking for to enhance our roster," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "At just 24, he brings experience from the Premier League, Major League Soccer, U.S Youth National Teams and, most recently, his first USMNT call-up. His technical abilities, dedication, and potential for growth make him a valuable addition to our squad."

Vassilev began his pro career with Aston Villa of the English Premier League, making six appearances from 2019-20. Internationally, he made his debut with the U.S. men's national team by appearing in two friendlies last month.

