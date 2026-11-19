Nov 19 : The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) said on Thursday it backed Gianni Infantino's candidacy for another term as FIFA president.

• UAFA said in a statement its endorsement recognised Infantino's efforts and contributions to the development and growth of football during his tenure

• The organisation said those efforts, along with the work of FIFA's leadership, had contributed to the continued development of football worldwide

• The election will take place in March 2027, with Infantino set to face challengers for the first time after being re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023

• FIFA said on Thursday that Infantino would face challengers Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, and Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association

• Infantino has faced repeated calls to resign since the collapse of his FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought private investment in a new entity controlling commercial rights linked to major FIFA competitions, including the World Cup

• UAFA, founded in 1974, represents 22 national football associations across Africa and Asia, and its backing gives Infantino the endorsement of an established regional body

(Reporting By Ahmed Abd Ellatif in CairoEditing by Toby Davis)