Sport

Union battle back to win at Leipzig and stay on Bayern's heels
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Union Berlin - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 11, 2023 RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen scores a goal before it was disallowed following a VAR review REUTERS/Annegret Hilse.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Union Berlin - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 11, 2023 RB Leipzig's Andre Silva in action with 1. FC Union Berlin's Diogo Leite REUTERS/Annegret Hilse.
12 Feb 2023 03:43AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 03:43AM)
LEIPZIG, Germany : Union Berlin fought back with two goals in 11 minutes to battle to a 2-1 win over hosts RB Leipzig on Saturday and stay on the heels of league leaders Bayern Munich as they stretched their perfect start to the year to five consecutive Bundesliga wins.

Goals from Janik Haberer and Robin Knoche in the second half lifted Union to 42 points in second place, one behind Bayern.

Leipzig's first league defeat since September saw them drop to fifth on 36.

Yet it had started well for Leipzig who went in front thanks to Benjamin Henrichs' 25-metre strike in the 24th minute.

Leipzig, who face Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 on Feb. 22, had the better chances in the first half but Union levelled in the 61st minute with an unstoppable volley from Haberer.

Things got even worse for the hosts 11 minutes later when Union were awarded a penalty for a handball and Knoche thundered in his spot kick to put the visitors in front.

Substitute Yussuf Poulsen almost instantly breathed new life into Leipzig, sliding into the box in the 78th minute to flick the ball into the net, only for his effort to be ruled offside.

Union desperately hung on for the win despite immense pressure from Leipzig who had two golden chances in the eight minutes of stoppage time.

Source: Reuters

