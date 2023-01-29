Logo
Union beat Hertha 2-0 in city derby to take over second place
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v 1. FC Union Berlin - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 28, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Danilho Doekhi scores their first goal past Hertha BSC's Oliver Christensen REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v 1. FC Union Berlin - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 28, 2023 Hertha BSC's Kevin-Prince Boateng in action with 1. FC Union Berlin's Janik Haberer REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v 1. FC Union Berlin - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 28, 2023 Hertha BSC's Lucas Tousart in action with 1. FC Union Berlin's Janik Haberer REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v 1. FC Union Berlin - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 28, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Jerome Roussillon in action with Hertha BSC's Jean-Paul Boetius and Peter Pekarik REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
29 Jan 2023 12:42AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2023 01:14AM)
BERLIN: Union Berlin outplayed city rivals Hertha to win 2-0 on Saturday (Jan 28) and join leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga with their third straight victory of the year as they continued their remarkable season.

The visitors took the lead a minute before the break with Danilho Doekhi beating two defenders in the air to head in a free kick after Hertha had made a confident start.

With the hosts desperate for an equaliser, Union struck again in the 67th minute with a textbook break that ended with Paul Seguin tapping in for a two-goal cushion.

Union keeper Frederik Ronnow then made two superb saves late in the second half to deny Hertha any chance of a late comeback, as the visitors secured their fifth straight league and German Cup win over their city rivals.

Union are on 36 points, level with leaders Bayern Munich who are in action against Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.

Hertha's third straight loss of the year means they remain anchored in 17th place on 14 points.

Source: Reuters

