Sport

Union Berlin beat Freiburg to pull ahead in race for Champions League spot
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v SC Freiburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - May 13, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v SC Freiburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - May 13, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Aissa Laidouni celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Sheraldo Becker REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v SC Freiburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - May 13, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Kevin Behrens celebrates scoring their first goal with Christopher Trimmel, Sheraldo Becker and Rani Khedira REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v SC Freiburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - May 13, 2023 SC Freiburg's Mark Flekken looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
14 May 2023 12:00AM
BERLIN : Union Berlin survived a second-half comeback attempt to beat Freiburg 4-2 on Saturday, winning the two sides' battle for a Champions League spot and boosting their chances for a first-ever top-four finish.

In what was their best first half of this season Union blasted three goals past Freiburg, with Sheraldo Becker scoring twice - in the 36th and 38th minutes - after Kevin Behrens had slotted in for the lead in the fifth.

The visitors, who last season were denied a Champions League spot following a 4-1 home loss to Union on the penultimate matchday, bounced back after the break.

They cut the deficit with Manuel Gulde in the 56th and Vicenzo Grifo's audacious chipped penalty in the 70th injected more drama as Freiburg battled for an equaliser.

Union substitute Aissa Laidouni, however, tapped in to complete a quick break in the 80th, restoring a two-goal advantage for the hosts and settling the Berliners' nerves.

Union are in third spot on 59 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Freiburg, with two matches remaining. RB Leipzig, in fourth on 57 points, play Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

