Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Union Berlin cruise past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in the title hunt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Union Berlin cruise past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in the title hunt

Union Berlin cruise past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in the title hunt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 1, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Christopher Trimmel celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Union Berlin cruise past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in the title hunt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 1, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Kevin Behrens celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Union Berlin cruise past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in the title hunt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 1, 2023 VfB Stuttgart's Juan Jose Perea celebrates scoring their first goal before being disallowed REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Union Berlin cruise past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in the title hunt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 1, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Lennart Grill in action REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Union Berlin cruise past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in the title hunt
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfB Stuttgart - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 1, 2023 VfB Stuttgart players after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
02 Apr 2023 12:20AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 12:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Union Berlin struck three times in 17 minutes in the second half to cruise to a 3-0 victory over struggling VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, tightening their grip on third spot and staying in the mix for the Bundesliga title.

The sensational Berliners, who are playing their best ever season, scored on the break with Sheraldo Becker's eighth league goal of the campaign six minutes after the restart.

Kevin Behrens then doubled their advantage from close range in the 65th. His effort was initially overruled by VAR but that decision was subsequently corrected and the goal stood.

Only three minutes later Behrens broke clear down the right wing and whipped the ball into the box only for Stuttgart midfielder Genki Haraguchi to slide in and send it into his own goal as he tried to clear it.

Union, the only team along with Bayern Munich to remain unbeaten at home this season, are on 51 points, one behind the second-placed Bavarians who face league leaders Borussia Dortmund, on 53, in Der Klassiker later on Saturday.

Freiburg lost ground after their 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin, leaving them in fourth on 47 while fellow Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig suffered a shock 3-0 home loss to Mainz 05 to stay fifth on 45.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.