Union Berlin sack coach Svensson after poor run
Union Berlin sack coach Svensson after poor run

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 2, 2024 1. FC Union Berlin coach Bo Svensson during the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

27 Dec 2024 10:17PM
Union Berlin parted ways with coach Bo Svensson and members of his staff, the Bundesliga club said on Friday, after the club's recent poor run of form.

Union have been winless for more than two months and, having lost five of their last seven Bundesliga games, are in 12th place on 17 points from 15 games.

"After a thorough analysis of the season so far, we are convinced that a significant change is necessary to reverse the trend," Managing Director Horst Heldt said in a club statement.

"We have therefore decided not to continue the cooperation with Bo Svensson, Babak Keyhanfar, Kristoffer Wichmann and Tijan Njie."

A decision on a new coaching team to take over from Jan. 2 will be made in the next few days, the statement added.

Union, who lost 4-1 at Werder Bremen last time out, next travel to lowly Heidenheim on Jan. 11.

Source: Reuters

