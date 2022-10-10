Logo
Union Berlin snatch 1-0 win at Stuttgart to stay top of the league
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Union Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - October 9, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Jordan Siebatcheu in action with VfB Stuttgart's Dan-Axel Zagadou REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Union Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - October 9, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Paul Jaeckel celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Union Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - October 9, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Niko Giesselmann in action with VfB Stuttgart's Wataru Endo REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Union Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - October 9, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Paul Jaeckel scores their first goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
10 Oct 2022 03:42AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 04:25AM)
BERLIN: Union Berlin's Paul Jaeckel scored a 76th-minute winner to give his team a 1-0 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday (Oct 9) and send them two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Jaeckel was left with too much space in the box, allowing him to head in off the post and lift surprise leaders Union to 20 points, two ahead of second-placed Freiburg.

Stuttgart finished the game with 10 men after Serhou Guirassy was dismissed in the 82nd minute.

For much of the game the hosts, however, had not looked like the only team in the league without a win this season. They had the better chances in the first half, with Guirassy's glancing header in the 34th minute being their best.

Union remained composed at the back and patient, grabbing their chance through Jaeckel although Stuttgart did hit the post through Kostantinos Mavropanos three minutes later.

Freiburg needed a 78th-minute goal from Kevin Schade to rescue a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin earlier on Sunday.

Champions Bayern Munich are third on 16 following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund, in fourth place also on 16.

Source: Reuters

