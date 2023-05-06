Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Union Berlin suffer 1-0 loss at Augsburg, drop out of top three
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Union Berlin suffer 1-0 loss at Augsburg, drop out of top three

06 May 2023 11:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Union Berlin slumped to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg on Saturday to drop to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three matches remaining, putting their Champions League participation next season at risk.

Union have enjoyed their best ever campaign but with only one win in their last five league games they are fourth in the standings on 56 points, one behind RB Leipzig, 1-0 winners over Freiburg who are fifth on 56.

Union face Freiburg next week in their battle for a top-four finish that leads to next season's Champions League group stage.

The visitors were sharper in the first half, going close with two Kevin Behrens headers but it was Augsburg who broke the deadlock eight minutes after the restart.

Ruben Vargas floated a sumptuous cross into the box and Dion Beljo volleyed home with the hosts' first chance of the second half.

Union had possession and tried to find an equaliser but could not carve out a single clear scoring chance against a solid Augsburg backline.

Bayern Munich, top on 62 points, take on Werder Bremen later on Saturday. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 61, host VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.