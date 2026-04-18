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Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
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Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge

Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin interim coach Marie-Louise Eta looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Dzenan Pejcinovic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin's Oliver Burke in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
18 Apr 2026 11:58PM
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BERLIN, April 18 : Union Berlin slumped to a 2-1 home loss against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, condemning their new manager Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first woman head coach, to a losing debut on the bench.

Eta, the club's former Under-19 coach appointed as interim manager last week following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, will lead the men’s first team until the end of the campaign before ​moving to the club’s women’s side.

She became the first female assistant coach in the ​German top flight with Union in 2023 but her appointment this time ​has triggered derogatory social media comments, which have been condemned by the club.

Patrick Wimmer put the relegation-threatened Wolves ahead in the 11th minute before Dzenan Pejcinovic doubled their lead a minute after halftime.

The hosts pulled a goal back through Oliver Burke in the 86th minute but could not find an equaliser. 

Source: Reuters
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