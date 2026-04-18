Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge

BERLIN, April 18 : Union Berlin slumped to a 2-1 home loss against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, condemning their new manager Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first woman head coach, to a losing debut on the bench.

Eta, the club's former Under-19 coach appointed as interim manager last week following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, will lead the men’s first team until the end of the campaign before ​moving to the club’s women’s side.

She became the first female assistant coach in the ​German top flight with Union in 2023 but her appointment this time ​has triggered derogatory social media comments, which have been condemned by the club.

Patrick Wimmer put the relegation-threatened Wolves ahead in the 11th minute before Dzenan Pejcinovic doubled their lead a minute after halftime.

The hosts pulled a goal back through Oliver Burke in the 86th minute but could not find an equaliser.