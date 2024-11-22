Logo
Union D Olivier Mbaizo agree to contract extension
Sport

Sep 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC forward Agustin Ojeda (26) battles for a header against Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/ File Photo

22 Nov 2024 02:14AM
Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo agreed to terms on a contract extension Thursday that spans through the 2026 season.

The team did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which includes options for the 2027 and 2028 campaigns.

"Olivier has been a consistent contributor to our backline since joining us in 2018," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "His speed and agility, along with his increasingly accurate passing percentage, continue to make him a valuable asset to the team and we are happy to have come to an agreement."

Mbaizo, 27, recorded two assists in 21 MLS matches (12 starts) this past season for Philadelphia.

Signed by the Union in 2018, Mbaizo has totaled 13 assists in 112 career matches (90 starts) with the club.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

