Union D Olivier Mbaizo agree to contract extension

Philadelphia Union defender Olivier Mbaizo agreed to terms on a contract extension Thursday that spans through the 2026 season.

The team did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which includes options for the 2027 and 2028 campaigns.

"Olivier has been a consistent contributor to our backline since joining us in 2018," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "His speed and agility, along with his increasingly accurate passing percentage, continue to make him a valuable asset to the team and we are happy to have come to an agreement."

Mbaizo, 27, recorded two assists in 21 MLS matches (12 starts) this past season for Philadelphia.

Signed by the Union in 2018, Mbaizo has totaled 13 assists in 112 career matches (90 starts) with the club.

