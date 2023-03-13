Logo
Union draw 1-1 at Wolfsburg to stretch winless run and drop to fourth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v 1. FC Union Berlin - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - March 12, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Josip Juranovic scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

13 Mar 2023 04:55AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 05:07AM)
WOLFSBURG, Germany: Union Berlin conceded an 84th minute equaliser to VfL Wolfsburg substitute Patrick Wimmer on Sunday (Mar 12) and had to settle for a 1-1 draw that stretched their winless run to four league games.

The Berliners, who had failed to score in their previous three Bundesliga games, went in front when Croatia international Josip Juranovic sent goalkeeper Coen Kasteels the wrong way to end their goal drought with a 72nd minute penalty.

But the Wolves, who should have gone into the break with a lead having hit the post through a Mattias Svanberg free kick and with Omar Marmoush sending his shot past the post on the stroke of halftime, levelled in the 84th.

Austria international Wimmer slotted home two minutes after coming on after a superb passing combination by Wolfsburg's four substitutes to rescue a deserved point for the hosts.

Union slipped to fourth on 45 points while the Wolves, with one win in their last seven league matches, are eighth with 35.

Bayern Munich, chasing a record-extending 11th straight league crown, are in top spot on 52, two ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Source: Reuters

