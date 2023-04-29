Logo
Union hang on to third spot despite goalless draw with Leverkusen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 29, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin's Jordan Siebatcheu and Sheraldo Becker REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Union hang on to third spot despite goalless draw with Leverkusen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 29, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong in action with 1. FC Union Berlin's Jerome Roussillon REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
29 Apr 2023 11:59PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2023 11:59PM)
BERLIN : Union Berlin played out a goalless draw with visiting Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday to hang on to third place with four games left but put their Champions League spot at risk.

After a strong start Union, who set a club record with their 21st straight unbeaten home game in the league, were on the back foot.

They bounced back briefly after the break, coming close with efforts from Sheraldo Becker and Jerome Roussillon before Leverkusen regained control.

In a lacklustre second half the visitors' best chance came in the 86th minute when Union keeper Frederik Ronnow did well to stop Mitchel Bakker's powerful header.

The result benefited neither team with Union remaining third on 56 points but Freiburg joining them after their 1-0 win at Cologne.

RB Leipzig, in fourth on 54, also moved within striking distance following their 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen, who face AS Roma in the Europa League last four on May 11, stretched their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions but stayed sixth in the league on 48 points.

Source: Reuters

