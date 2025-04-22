Union manager apologises after staff member sent off for throwing extra ball onto pitch

Union Saint-Gilloise manager Sebastien Pocognoli has apologised after one of his staff members was sent off against Genk for throwing an extra ball onto the pitch which interrupted a last-minute attack, Dutch media reported on Monday.

The incident occurred deep into added time on Sunday with Union leading 2-1 in the Belgian Pro League match in Genk.

With the hosts on the attack searching for the equalizer, right back Zakaria El Ouahdi was set to receive a pass from central defender Mujaid Sadick but suddenly found another ball at his feet and stopped play.

Genk players appealed to the referee and a Union staff member was sent off, though it was not clear from video footage who threw the ball onto the field.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Union held on to win 2-1.

"It wasn't planned in any way," Pocognoli said. "We are a team that always shows the right attitude on, but also off the pitch. I went to apologise to the referee.

"Who it was? I think someone from the staff. Maybe a player. But I haven't seen the footage."

Local media reported that the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has opened up an investigation over the incident. Reuters has contacted the RBFA for comment.

"This normally only happens in amateur football," Genk midfielder Jarne Steuckers told Dutch media. "It's not because of that we lost, but this is very unprofessional. You can do a lot to get a win over the line, but not this."

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in the headline)