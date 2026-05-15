Union Saint Gilloise beat Anderlecht to win Belgian Cup

BRUSSELS, May 14 : Union Saint-Gilloise struck twice in extra time to beat Anderlecht 3-1 on Thursday and lift the Belgian Cup for the second time in three years.

Substitutes Mohammed Fuseini and Kevin Rodriguez scored in the first 10 minutes of extra time after the two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Union took the lead in the 74th minute through Argentine defender Kevin Mac Allister after they had dominated proceedings.

Earlier they had a glancing header into the net from a freekick by English-born captain Christian Burgess ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR review.

Anderlecht, whose supporters halted proceedings during the match with the smoke from their pyrotechnics making it hard for the players to see, equalised in the 80th minute from a set piece, finished off by Mihajlo Cvetkovic.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)